EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.06.2023 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Hans-Georg Last name(s): Feldmeier





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI

5299009F0KNZINQQQK37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



44.800 EUR 448.00 EUR



44.820 EUR 3809.70 EUR



44.840 EUR 7129.56 EUR



44.860 EUR 3588.80 EUR



44.880 EUR 3590.40 EUR



44.900 EUR 9788.20 EUR



44.940 EUR 20088.18 EUR



44.960 EUR 2068.16 EUR



45.000 EUR 18675.00 EUR



45.020 EUR 2070.92 EUR



45.040 EUR 28645.44 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



44.9606 EUR 99902.3600 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

23/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA





