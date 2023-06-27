Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Dermapharm Aktie [Valor: 40166352 / ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8]
27.06.2023 14:31:11

EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier, buy

Dermapharm
43.63 CHF -1.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.06.2023 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Hans-Georg
Last name(s): Feldmeier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI
5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
























Price(s) Volume(s)
44.800 EUR 448.00 EUR
44.820 EUR 3809.70 EUR
44.840 EUR 7129.56 EUR
44.860 EUR 3588.80 EUR
44.880 EUR 3590.40 EUR
44.900 EUR 9788.20 EUR
44.940 EUR 20088.18 EUR
44.960 EUR 2068.16 EUR
45.000 EUR 18675.00 EUR
45.020 EUR 2070.92 EUR
45.040 EUR 28645.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
44.9606 EUR 99902.3600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


27.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




84217  27.06.2023 CET/CEST



