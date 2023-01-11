SMI 11'217 0.5%  SPI 14'379 0.5%  Dow 33'704 0.6%  DAX 14'914 0.9%  Euro 0.9912 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'093 0.9%  Gold 1'884 0.3%  Bitcoin 16'103 0.1%  Dollar 0.9226 0.0%  Öl 80.4 1.0% 
11.01.2023 11:07:09

EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Christof Dreibholz, buy

Dermapharm
49.91 CHF -20.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.01.2023 / 11:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Dreibholz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI
5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
38.1000 EUR 7620.00 EUR
38.1000 EUR 7620.00 EUR
38.2200 EUR 34398.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
38.1831 EUR 49638.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


11.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




80395  11.01.2023 CET/CEST



