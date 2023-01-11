EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Christof Dreibholz, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.01.2023 / 11:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Christof Last name(s): Dreibholz





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI

5299009F0KNZINQQQK37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



38.1000 EUR 7620.00 EUR



38.1000 EUR 7620.00 EUR



38.2200 EUR 34398.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



38.1831 EUR 49638.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT





