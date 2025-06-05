Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’349 0.4%  SPI 17’012 0.4%  Dow 42’428 -0.2%  DAX 24’350 0.3%  Euro 0.9359 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’421 0.3%  Gold 3’402 0.8%  Bitcoin 85’765 0.0%  Dollar 0.8190 0.1%  Öl 65.2 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Sandoz124359842Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Circle-Aktie stark gefragt: Erster Handelstag von USDC-Herausgeber Circle steht bevor
Kryptokurse am Donnerstagmittag
P&G-Aktie stabil: Abbau von 7000 Verwaltungsstellen bei Procter & Gamble
Um 18 Uhr live: Maximale Rendite bei minimalem Risiko - durch Prop Trading Vermögen aufbauen
Indexwechsel: IONOS erfüllt Fast-Entry-Kriterium für den MDAX - Aktie fester
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.06.2025 12:29:25

EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Anja Schorn, buy

Dermapharm
33.07 CHF -1.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.06.2025 / 12:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Anja
Last name(s): Schorn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Anja
Last name(s): Schorn
Position: Board Member Themis Beteiligungs-AG

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI
5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
35.10 EUR 35,100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
35.1000 EUR 35,100.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




99206  05.06.2025 CET/CEST