05.06.2025 12:29:25
EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Anja Schorn, buy
Dermapharm
33.07 CHF -1.47%
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.06.2025 CET/CEST
|English
|Company:
|Dermapharm Holding SE
|Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Internet:
|ir.dermapharm.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
99206 05.06.2025 CET/CEST
