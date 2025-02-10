Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Delivery Hero Aktie [Valor: 37200572 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43]
10.02.2025 15:03:30

EQS-DD: Delivery Hero SE: Marie-Anne Popp, Acquisition of 4,755 shares from authorized capital through the set-tlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs'). Transaction as part of an employee ...

Delivery Hero
24.27 CHF 1.07%
Kaufen / Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.02.2025 / 15:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Marie-Anne
Last name(s): Popp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition of 4,755 shares from authorized capital through the set-tlement of Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs'). Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
36.50 EUR 173557.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
36.50 EUR 173557.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/02/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


10.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




96883  10.02.2025 CET/CEST



