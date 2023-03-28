SMI 10'826 0.4%  SPI 14'168 0.4%  Dow 32'432 0.6%  DAX 15'148 0.1%  Euro 0.9947 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'169 0.1%  Gold 1'964 0.4%  Bitcoin 24'750 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9170 0.1%  Öl 78.3 0.2% 
DATAGROUP Aktie [Valor: 2683224 / ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7]
28.03.2023 14:08:13

EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy

DATAGROUP
67.87 CHF -1.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.03.2023 / 14:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans-Hermann
Last name(s): Schaber
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI
391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
70.30 EUR 5624000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
70.30 EUR 5624000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


28.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




82045  28.03.2023 CET/CEST



