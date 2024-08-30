Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DATAGROUP Aktie [Valor: 2683224 / ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7]
30.08.2024 08:52:16

EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: Gerdaro Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, buy

DATAGROUP
42.99 CHF -18.99%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.08.2024 / 08:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Gerdaro Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Baresel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI
391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
41.2465 EUR 41246.5000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
41.2465 EUR 41246.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


30.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de



 
93955  30.08.2024 CET/CEST



