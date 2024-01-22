Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DATAGROUP Aktie [Valor: 2683224 / ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7]
22.01.2024 08:00:48

EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: Dr. Sabine Laukemann, buy

DATAGROUP
53.07 CHF -21.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.01.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Laukemann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI
391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
54.80 EUR 32551.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
54.8000 EUR 32551.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


22.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




89043  22.01.2024 CET/CEST



