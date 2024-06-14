Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cyan Aktie [Valor: 40894523 / ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8]
14.06.2024 14:28:34

EQS-DD: cyan AG: Markus Cserna, Transfer of shares due to the exercise of a put option

Cyan
2.62 EUR -2.24%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.06.2024 / 14:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Cserna

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
cyan AG

b) LEI
894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of shares due to the exercise of a put option

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
2.58 EUR 389363.28 EUR
12.50 EUR 91250.00 EUR
30.00 EUR 1519380.00 EUR
30.00 EUR 491250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.06 EUR 2491243.28 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


14.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Josephspitalstraße 15
80331 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92421  14.06.2024 CET/CEST



