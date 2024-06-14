EQS-DD: cyan AG: Markus Cserna, Transfer of shares due to the exercise of a put option



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.06.2024 / 14:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Markus Last name(s): Cserna





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

cyan AG

b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares due to the exercise of a put option





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.58 EUR 389363.28 EUR



12.50 EUR 91250.00 EUR



30.00 EUR 1519380.00 EUR



30.00 EUR 491250.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



11.06 EUR 2491243.28 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





