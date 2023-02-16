|
16.02.2023 15:20:48
EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Marcus Chromik, buy
Commerzbank
10.46 CHF 2.54%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
16.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
80973 16.02.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Commerzbank
|
15:20
|EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Bettina Orlopp, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15:20
|EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Bettina Orlopp, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:20
|EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Thomas Schaufler, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:20
|EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Thomas Schaufler, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15:20
|EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Marcus Chromik, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:20
|EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Marcus Chromik, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13:18
|Georg Thilenius zum höchstem Gewinn der Commerzbank seit 15 Jahren (WELT)