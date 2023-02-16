SMI 11'187 -0.8%  SPI 14'412 -0.7%  Dow 34'128 0.1%  DAX 15'469 -0.2%  Euro 0.9872 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'280 0.0%  Gold 1'834 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'599 0.7%  Dollar 0.9249 0.1%  Öl 85.6 0.4% 
16.02.2023 15:20:48

EQS-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Marcus Chromik, buy

Commerzbank
10.46 CHF 2.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.02.2023 / 15:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Chromik

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000CBK1001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.685 EUR 117535.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.6850 EUR 117535.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Berlin Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


16.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




80973  16.02.2023 CET/CEST



