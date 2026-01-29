Circus Aktie 131725919 / DE000A2YN355
29.01.2026 15:16:13
EQS-DD: Circus SE: Nikolas Bullwinkel Beteiligungs UG (haftungsbeschränkt), buy
29.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|St. Martin-Strasse 112
|81669 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|End of News
|EQS News Service
103030 29.01.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Circus SE Inhaber-Akt
15:16
|EQS-DD: Circus SE: Nikolas Bullwinkel Beteiligungs UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Kauf (EQS Group)
15:16
|EQS-DD: Circus SE: Nikolas Bullwinkel Beteiligungs UG (haftungsbeschränkt), buy (EQS Group)
20.01.26
|EQS-News: Circus Defence liefert KI-Roboter an Bundeswehr (EQS Group)
20.01.26
|EQS-News: Circus Defence Delivers AI Robots to the German Armed Forces (EQS Group)
16.01.26
|EQS-News: Circus and MMV Leasing enter strategic financing partnership to scale AI robotics systems (EQS Group)
16.01.26
|EQS-News: Circus und MMV Leasing schliessen strategische Finanzierungspartnerschaft zur Skalierung von KI-Robotik-Systemen (EQS Group)
08.01.26
|EQS-News: Circus Expands Trading Access to the U.S. Market via ADR Structure (EQS Group)
|
|EQS-News: Circus erweitert Aktienhandel auf US-Markt über ADR-Struktur (EQS Group)