Circus Aktie 131725919 / DE000A2YN355

29.01.2026 15:16:13

EQS-DD: Circus SE: Nikolas Bullwinkel Beteiligungs UG (haftungsbeschränkt), buy

Circus
9.42 EUR 0.64%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.01.2026 / 15:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Nikolas Bullwinkel Beteiligungs UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Nikolas
Last name(s): Bullwinkel
Position: Managing Director and Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Circus SE

b) LEI
98450020CA9F13FUED64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN355

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.9000 EUR 20,027.7000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.9000 EUR 20,027.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Circus SE
St. Martin-Strasse 112
81669 München
Germany
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors



 
End of News EQS News Service




103030  29.01.2026 CET/CEST





