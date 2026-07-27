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Cherry Aktie 158235980 / DE000A41YFJ9

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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Realtime Push

Orderbuch

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News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

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28.07.2026 00:02:45

EQS-DD: Cherry SE: Rogier Volmer, Acquisition of shares through the exercise of subscription rights

Cherry
1.08 EUR -3.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.07.2026 / 00:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rogier
Last name(s): Volmer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cherry SE

b) LEI
984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A41YFL5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares through the exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.04 EUR 78,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.04 EUR 78,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
LEI Code: 984500DF98AA2E011444



 
End of News EQS News Service




106186  28.07.2026 CET/CEST





In eigener Sache

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Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.

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