CHERRY Aktie [Valor: 112129002 / ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9]
23.12.2022 17:00:56

EQS-DD: Cherry SE: Dr. Udo Streller, buy

CHERRY
7.15 EUR 0.56%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Streller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cherry SE

b) LEI
984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.26 EUR 51546.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.2600 EUR 51546.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt/Xetra
MIC: XETR


23.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany



 
End of News EQS News Service




80131  23.12.2022 CET/CEST



