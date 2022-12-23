EQS-DD: Cherry SE: Dr. Udo Streller, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.12.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Udo Last name(s): Streller





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Cherry SE

b) LEI

984500DF98AA2E011444

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.26 EUR 51546.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.2600 EUR 51546.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

23/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt/Xetra MIC: XETR





