EQS-DD: CECONOMY AG: Dr. Karsten Wildberger, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.12.2024 / 14:12 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Karsten Last name(s): Wildberger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG

b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.63 EUR 707.47 EUR



2.632 EUR 1513.4 EUR



2.634 EUR 3250.356 EUR



2.636 EUR 2817.884 EUR



2.638 EUR 2089.296 EUR



2.64 EUR 3410.88 EUR



2.642 EUR 3413.464 EUR



2.644 EUR 12120.096 EUR



2.646 EUR 2095.632 EUR



2.648 EUR 6620.364 EUR



2.65 EUR 8188.5 EUR



2.65 EUR 6360.636 EUR



2.65 EUR 9860.65 EUR



2.65 EUR 8427.50 EUR



2.65 EUR 235.85 EUR



2.65 EUR 257185.15 EUR



2.65 EUR 26685.5 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.6491 EUR 354981.1280 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

19/12/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





