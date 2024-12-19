Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-DD: CECONOMY AG: Dr. Karsten Wildberger, buy

Ceconomy St.
3.12 CHF 17.21%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2024 / 14:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Karsten
Last name(s): Wildberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CECONOMY AG

b) LEI
5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




































Price(s) Volume(s)
2.63 EUR 707.47 EUR
2.632 EUR 1513.4 EUR
2.634 EUR 3250.356 EUR
2.636 EUR 2817.884 EUR
2.638 EUR 2089.296 EUR
2.64 EUR 3410.88 EUR
2.642 EUR 3413.464 EUR
2.644 EUR 12120.096 EUR
2.646 EUR 2095.632 EUR
2.648 EUR 6620.364 EUR
2.65 EUR 8188.5 EUR
2.65 EUR 6360.636 EUR
2.65 EUR 9860.65 EUR
2.65 EUR 8427.50 EUR
2.65 EUR 235.85 EUR
2.65 EUR 257185.15 EUR
2.65 EUR 26685.5 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.6491 EUR 354981.1280 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/12/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


19.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




96063  19.12.2024 CET/CEST



