|
16.08.2023 18:00:48
EQS-DD: CANCOM SE: Thomas Stark, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
16.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
85217 16.08.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu CANCOM SE
|
18:00
|EQS-DD: CANCOM SE: Thomas Stark, buy (EQS Group)
|
18:00
|EQS-DD: CANCOM SE: Thomas Stark, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14.08.23
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
14.08.23
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10.08.23
|EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Deutliches Umsatz- und Rohertragswachstum im ersten Halbjahr (EQS Group)
|
10.08.23
|EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Significant revenue and gross profit growth in the first half-year (EQS Group)
|
09.08.23
|TecDAX-Wert CANCOM SE-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in CANCOM SE gekostet (finanzen.ch)
|
08.08.23
|EQS-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)