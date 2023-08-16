Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-DD: CANCOM SE: Thomas Stark, buy

CANCOM
26.37 CHF -2.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Stark

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CANCOM SE

b) LEI
391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005419105

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
24.6400 EUR 17666.8800 EUR
24.6800 EUR 49.3600 EUR
24.6600 EUR 31589.4600 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.6528 EUR 49305.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


16.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




85217  16.08.2023 CET/CEST



