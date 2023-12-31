Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Brockhaus Technologies Aktie [Valor: 39702870 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42]
31.12.2023 18:10:50

EQS-DD: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Marco Brockhaus, Sale / transfer of shares to a company (Manhattan Heritage GmbH) whose sole shareholder is the notifying party.

Brockhaus Technologies
25.10 EUR -2.71%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.12.2023 / 18:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Marco
Last name(s): Brockhaus

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brockhaus Technologies AG

b) LEI
5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42

b) Nature of the transaction


Sale / transfer of shares to a company (Manhattan Heritage GmbH) whose sole shareholder is the notifying party.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
24.90 EUR 2264704.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.9000 EUR 2264704.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


31.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




88425  31.12.2023 CET/CEST



