Brockhaus Technologies Aktie [Valor: 39702870 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42]
27.05.2024 19:11:30

EQS-DD: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Dr. Nathalie Krebs, buy

Brockhaus Technologies-Aktie

Brockhaus Technologies
25.30 EUR 0.80%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2024 / 19:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Nathalie
Last name(s): Krebs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brockhaus Technologies AG

b) LEI
5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
24.5 EUR 107800 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.5000 EUR 107800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




91937  27.05.2024 CET/CEST



