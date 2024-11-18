EQS-DD: Brenntag SE: Richard Ridinger, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.11.2024 / 13:51 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Richard Last name(s): Ridinger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



57.1000 EUR 2569.50 EUR



57.1600 EUR 3658.24 EUR



57.1600 EUR 7373.64 EUR



57.1600 EUR 2572.20 EUR



57.4400 EUR 8271.36 EUR



57.1000 EUR 3311.80 EUR



57.2600 EUR 2004.10 EUR



57.4200 EUR 10220.76 EUR



57.4000 EUR 15440.60 EUR



57.4000 EUR 16014.60 EUR



57.3800 EUR 4418.26 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



57.3356 EUR 75855.0600 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/11/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: CBOE Europe MIC: CEUX





