EQS-DD: Brenntag SE: Richard Ridinger, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.11.2024 / 13:53 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Richard Last name(s): Ridinger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



57.1800 EUR 7147.50 EUR



57.3600 EUR 2237.04 EUR



57.3800 EUR 7172.50 EUR



57.4000 EUR 2238.60 EUR



57.4000 EUR 2238.60 EUR



57.4200 EUR 8096.22 EUR



57.2400 EUR 2232.36 EUR



57.2600 EUR 2233.14 EUR



57.4200 EUR 172.26 EUR



57.4200 EUR 15733.08 EUR



57.3900 EUR 4533.81 EUR



57.3600 EUR 6883.20 EUR



57.4400 EUR 9592.48 EUR



57.4600 EUR 20053.54 EUR



57.4400 EUR 7180.00 EUR



57.3800 EUR 11476.00 EUR



57.4000 EUR 14751.80 EUR



57.2600 EUR 10421.32 EUR



57.3200 EUR 2235.48 EUR



57.3200 EUR 2636.72 EUR



57.4800 EUR 11266.08 EUR



57.4800 EUR 5000.76 EUR



57.5000 EUR 16215.00 EUR



57.4000 EUR 4649.40 EUR



57.4000 EUR 918.40 EUR



57.4000 EUR 6543.60 EUR



57.3600 EUR 3326.88 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



57.4013 EUR 187185.7700 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/11/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Aquis Exchange Europe MIC: AQEU





