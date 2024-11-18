EQS-DD: Brenntag SE: Richard Ridinger, buy

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’604 -0.2%  SPI 15’449 -0.3%  Dow 43’445 -0.7%  DAX 19’166 -0.2%  Euro 0.9368 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’773 -0.5%  Gold 2’596 1.3%  Bitcoin 80’411 0.8%  Dollar 0.8881 0.1%  Öl 71.5 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Kuros32581411Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sunrise Communications138622040Lonza1384101
Top News
100.000-Dollar-Marke im Fokus: Darum könnte der Bitcoin nach Trump-Sieg schon bald sechsstellig kosten
Lufthansa-Aktie verliert: Mehr Geld für Lufthansa-Bodenpersonal
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Wird Tesla durch die Rekordrally mit Trump 2.0 eine unverzichtbare Aktie?
JP Morgan Chase & Co. beurteilt Nestlé-Aktie mit Neutral
Suche...

Brenntag Aktie [Valor: 11144071 / ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.11.2024 13:54:13

EQS-DD: Brenntag SE: Richard Ridinger, buy

Brenntag
57.62 CHF -6.13%
Kaufen / Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.11.2024 / 13:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Richard
Last name(s): Ridinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
























































Price(s) Volume(s)
57.1800 EUR 7147.50 EUR
57.3600 EUR 2237.04 EUR
57.3800 EUR 7172.50 EUR
57.4000 EUR 2238.60 EUR
57.4000 EUR 2238.60 EUR
57.4200 EUR 8096.22 EUR
57.2400 EUR 2232.36 EUR
57.2600 EUR 2233.14 EUR
57.4200 EUR 172.26 EUR
57.4200 EUR 15733.08 EUR
57.3900 EUR 4533.81 EUR
57.3600 EUR 6883.20 EUR
57.4400 EUR 9592.48 EUR
57.4600 EUR 20053.54 EUR
57.4400 EUR 7180.00 EUR
57.3800 EUR 11476.00 EUR
57.4000 EUR 14751.80 EUR
57.2600 EUR 10421.32 EUR
57.3200 EUR 2235.48 EUR
57.3200 EUR 2636.72 EUR
57.4800 EUR 11266.08 EUR
57.4800 EUR 5000.76 EUR
57.5000 EUR 16215.00 EUR
57.4000 EUR 4649.40 EUR
57.4000 EUR 918.40 EUR
57.4000 EUR 6543.60 EUR
57.3600 EUR 3326.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
57.4013 EUR 187185.7700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/11/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Aquis Exchange Europe
MIC: AQEU


18.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




95277  18.11.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2032261&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Brenntag SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten