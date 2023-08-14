|
14.08.2023 10:42:49
EQS-DD: Brenntag SE: Michael Friede, buy
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
Analysen zu Brenntag SE
Analysen zu Brenntag SE
|11.08.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.08.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|Brenntag Buy
|UBS AG
