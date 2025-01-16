Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'893 0.9%  SPI 15'854 0.8%  Dow 43'222 1.7%  DAX 20'609 0.2%  Euro 0.9380 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5'099 1.3%  Gold 2'706 0.4%  Bitcoin 90'514 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9113 -0.2%  Öl 81.8 -0.9% 
BRAIN Biotech Aktie [Valor: 30933824 / ISIN: DE0005203947]
16.01.2025 11:26:16

EQS-DD: BRAIN Biotech AG: Adriaan Moelker, buy

BRAIN Biotech
3.97 CHF 87.21%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.01.2025 / 11:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Adriaan
Last name(s): Moelker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BRAIN Biotech AG

b) LEI
391200JKPVHLD6JLZ107 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005203947

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
3.55 EUR 8711.70 EUR
3.56 EUR 697.76 EUR
3.59 EUR 26386.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.5796 EUR 35795.9600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/01/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: BRAIN Biotech AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




96469  16.01.2025 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2069231&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

