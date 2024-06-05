Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Rohstoffrally: Experten prognostizieren anhaltenden Preisanstieg bei Metallen
AIRESIS erhält erneute Fristverlängerung für Publikation des Geschäftsberichts - Verluste ausgeweitet
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Abend
ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie: DZ BANK vergibt Bewertung
Mt.Gox: Bitcoin-Transaktion im Milliardenwert - Unruhe am Kryptomarkt
EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

BP
5.37 CHF -0.17%
BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.06.2024 / 20:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Hina Nagarajan
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)  £4.604

Volume(s)  5,000
 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
5,000
 
£4.604
 
£23,020
 
e) Date of the transaction 5 June 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


05.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom



 
End of News EQS News Service




92201  05.06.2024 CET/CEST



