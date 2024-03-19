EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’572 -0.5%  SPI 15’191 -0.5%  Dow 39’009 0.6%  DAX 17’972 0.2%  Euro 0.9646 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’001 0.4%  Gold 2’154 -0.3%  Bitcoin 56’757 -5.6%  Dollar 0.8883 0.1%  Öl 87.6 0.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Super Micro Computer2776758Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
ABB-Aktie verliert dennoch: ABB gewinnt Auftrag in USA für Elektrifizierung von Wasserstoffanlage - Moody's erhöht ABB-Rating
NVIDIA will mit neuem Computersystem Dominanz in KI-Ära festigen - NVIDIA-Aktie tiefer
Sportradar baut Zusammenarbeit mit NBA aus - Sportradar-Aktie gibt an der NASDAQ nach
Spotify-Aktie im Minus: Gut 1250 Künstler mit Millionen-Zahlungen 2023
Xpeng-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Xpeng kann Quartalsverlust deutlich eingrenzen
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.03.2024 16:50:34

EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
5.58 CHF 0.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen



BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2024 / 16:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer / director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share units pursuant to the IST Deferred Annual Bonus Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Nil
Volume(s) 16,591

 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
16,591

Nil consideration (market value £4.93)
 
Nil (market value £81,793.63)
e) Date of the transaction 18 March 2024
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer / director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share units pursuant to the Restricted Share Plan II scheme.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Nil
Volume(s) 17,016

 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
17,016

Nil consideration (market value £4.93)
 
Nil (market value £83,888.88)
e) Date of the transaction 18 March 2024
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


19.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom



 
End of News EQS News Service




90357  19.03.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1862379&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten