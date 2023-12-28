EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'083 -0.3%  SPI 14'511 -0.2%  Dow 37'733 0.2%  DAX 16'734 -0.1%  Euro 0.9265 -1.0%  EStoxx50 4'520 -0.2%  Gold 2'079 0.1%  Bitcoin 35'514 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8343 -1.0%  Öl 78.8 -0.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Sika41879292
Top News
S&P 500-Titel Moderna-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Moderna von vor 3 Jahren gekostet
S&P 500-Titel Broadcom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Broadcom von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Alphabet C (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Alphabet C (ex Google) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
S&P 500-Wert PayPal-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in PayPal von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet
S&P 500-Wert American Airlines-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein American Airlines-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.12.2023 16:30:40

EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

finanzen.net zero BP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BP
5.01 CHF -1.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen



BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss,
interim chief executive officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), in relation to her ordinary shareholding in her Share Plan Account
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)
£4.6822

Volume(s)
174
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
-      Price
-      Total
174
£4.6822
£814.70
e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 
 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss,
interim chief executive officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), in relation to her ShareMatch UK holding
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)
£4.6365

Volume(s)
133
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
-      Price
-      Total		  
133
£4.6365
£616.65
e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


28.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom



 
End of News EQS News Service




88379  28.12.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1805269&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten