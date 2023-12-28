|
28.12.2023 16:30:40
EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
28.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
88379 28.12.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)
|
16:30
|EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (EQS Group)
|
09:26
|Freundlicher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 beginnt Donnerstagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
27.12.23
|Mittwochshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 schlussendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.ch)
|
27.12.23
|Aufschläge in Europa: STOXX 50 steigt (finanzen.ch)
|
26.12.23
|FTSE 100-Wert BP-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in BP von vor 10 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.ch)
|
22.12.23
|Schwacher Handel in London: FTSE 100 beginnt die Freitagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
22.12.23
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 beginnt Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
22.12.23
|BP: curtains for Looney should not open wide window of opportunity (Financial Times)