Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'110 0.3%  SPI 14'655 0.2%  Dow 35'259 -0.1%  DAX 15'904 0.5%  Euro 0.9584 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'330 0.2%  Gold 1'913 -0.1%  Bitcoin 25'971 1.2%  Dollar 0.8768 0.1%  Öl 85.9 -1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101ABB1222171Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278BACHEM117649372
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ripple Labs-CEO Brad Garlinghouse kritisiert Vorgehen der SEC in Rechtsstreit
BYD schlägt Tesla erneut im Heimatmarkt: Tesla-Konkurrent liefert im Juli mehr Autos aus
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Flughafen Zürich verzeichnet im Juli 16 Prozent mehr Passagieren
GAM-Aktie unter Druck: Verwaltungsrat sagt ausserordentliche Generalversammlung ab
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.08.2023 18:15:40

EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

BP
5.27 CHF 0.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen



BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

14.08.2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons

EDIP Performance Share Award 2020-22 - vesting

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that, on 11 August 2023, the vesting of shares previously awarded to the following Executive Directors of BP p.l.c. under the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan ("EDIP") occurred.

 

The Company determined that 54% of the shares awarded under the EDIP Performance Share Award 2020-22 would vest. The rationale behind this determination is detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report contained in BP's Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022. The released amount stated below will be retained for a period of three years.

 

  Vested amount Shares representing tax liabilities Released amount
Bernard Looney 1,298,879 610,474 688,405
Murray Auchincloss 624,960 293,732 331,228

                                                                                               

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the vesting of shares under
the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan, following
adjustments for tax and dividends.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)
Nil consideration

Volume(s)
688,405
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume 
-      Price 
-      Total		  
688,405 
Nil consideration. Market value £4.864 per share 
Nil. Market value £3,348,401.92
e) Date of the transaction 11 August 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Murray Auchincloss
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the vesting of shares under
the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan, following
adjustments for tax and dividends.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)
Nil consideration
Volume(s)
331,228
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume 
-      Price 
-      Total		  
331,228 
Nil consideration. Market value £4.864 per share 
Nil. Market value £1,611,092.99
e) Date of the transaction 11 August 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


14.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom



 
End of News EQS News Service




85161  14.08.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1703347&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten