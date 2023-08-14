|
14.08.2023 18:15:40
EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons
EDIP Performance Share Award 2020-22 - vesting
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that, on 11 August 2023, the vesting of shares previously awarded to the following Executive Directors of BP p.l.c. under the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan ("EDIP") occurred.
The Company determined that 54% of the shares awarded under the EDIP Performance Share Award 2020-22 would vest. The rationale behind this determination is detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report contained in BP's Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022. The released amount stated below will be retained for a period of three years.
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
