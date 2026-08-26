BVB Aktie 1131616 / DE0005493092
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26.08.2026 12:29:42
EQS-DD: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Bernd Geske, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://aktie.bvb.de/
|LEI Code:
|529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106782 26.08.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: DocMorris: Turnaround gewinnt an Tempo
Überraschend starke Geschäftszahlen sorgen bei der Aktie von DocMorris wieder für Schwung. Vor allem das kräftige Wachstum im Rezeptgeschäft und die verbesserte Profitabilität machen Hoffnung auf einen nachhaltigen Turnaround - und damit auch auf höhere Kurse.Weiterlesen!