Befesa Aktie [Valor: 38827189 / ISIN: LU1704650164]
26.11.2024 17:20:12

EQS-DD: Befesa S.A.: Javier Molina Montes, buy

Befesa
19.12 CHF -42.03%
Kaufen / Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.11.2024 / 17:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Javier
Last name(s): Molina Montes

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Executive Chair

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Befesa S.A.

b) LEI
222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU1704650164

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
19.44 EUR 505908.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
19.44 EUR 505908.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/11/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




95541  26.11.2024 CET/CEST



