EQS-DD: Befesa S.A.: Javier Molina Montes, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Javier Last name(s): Molina Montes





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Executive Chair





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Befesa S.A.

b) LEI

222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: LU1704650164





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



19.44 EUR 505908.18 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



19.44 EUR 505908.18 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

26/11/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





