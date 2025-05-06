|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
06.05.2025 13:34:59
EQS-DD: BASF SE: Dr. Dirk Elvermann, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
Nachrichten zu BASF
|
13:34
|EQS-DD: BASF SE: Dr. Dirk Elvermann, buy (EQS Group)
|
13:34
|EQS-DD: BASF SE: Dr. Dirk Elvermann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13:25
|EQS-DD: BASF SE: Dr. Katja Scharpwinkel, buy (EQS Group)
|
13:20
|EQS-DD: BASF SE: Dr. Markus Kamieth, buy (EQS Group)
|
13:20
|EQS-DD: BASF SE: Dr. Markus Kamieth, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12:29
|BASF Aktie News: BASF fällt am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Schwache Performance in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Handel in Europa: So performt der STOXX 50 mittags (finanzen.ch)