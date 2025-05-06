Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.05.2025 13:34:59

EQS-DD: BASF SE: Dr. Dirk Elvermann, buy

BASF
38.92 CHF -1.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.05.2025 / 13:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Elvermann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BASF SE

b) LEI
529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BASF111

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
42.32 EUR 33,856.00 EUR
42.36 EUR 74,130.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
42.3475 EUR 107,986.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE
MIC: TGAT


06.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98408  06.05.2025 CET/CEST





