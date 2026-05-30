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Bajaj Mobility Aktie 41860974 / AT0000KTMI02

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30.05.2026 16:09:40

EQS-DD: Bajaj Mobility AG: Mag. Gottfried Neumeister, buy

Bajaj Mobility
18.58 CHF 4.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.05.2026 / 16:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mag.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Neumeister

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
The error was in points 4(c) and (d).

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bajaj Mobility AG

b) LEI
5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.97 EUR 7,723.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.97 EUR 7,723.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction
29/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


30.05.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Bajaj Mobility AG
Stallhofnerstrasse 3
5230 Mattighofen
Austria
Internet: www.bajajmobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI


 
End of News EQS News Service




105266  30.05.2026 CET/CEST





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