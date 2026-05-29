Bajaj Mobility Aktie 41860974 / AT0000KTMI02
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29.05.2026 18:06:40
EQS-DD: Bajaj Mobility AG: Mag. Gottfried Neumeister, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.05.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bajaj Mobility AG
|Stallhofnerstrasse 3
|5230 Mattighofen
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.bajajmobility.com
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105264 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal
Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)
|
18:06
|EQS-DD: Bajaj Mobility AG: Mag. Gottfried Neumeister, buy (EQS Group)
|
18:06
|EQS-DD: Bajaj Mobility AG: Mag. Gottfried Neumeister, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.05.26
|Optimismus in Zürich: SPI präsentiert sich am Mittwochmittag fester (finanzen.ch)
|
27.05.26