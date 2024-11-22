Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.11.2024 18:20:13

EQS-DD: Auto1 Group SE: Ms Martine Gorce Momboisse, buy

AUTO1
10.34 CHF 7.59%
Kaufen / Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2024 / 18:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Ms
First name: Martine
Last name(s): Gorce Momboisse

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
11.11 EUR 9999 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.1100 EUR 9999.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/11/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


22.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstr. 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




95487  22.11.2024 CET/CEST



