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AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Aktie 124664792 / AT0000A325L0

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07.04.2026 18:12:33

EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS
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AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.04.2026 / 18:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR  
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Jon Neeraas  
 
2 Reason for the notification  
a) Position/status Management Board  
 
 
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification  
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
a) Name AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG  
 
b) LEI 529900QI445M00DK4407  
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Option: Share options pursuant to the Share Option Program 2023
 		  
 
 
  ISIN n.a.  
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition: Allocation of share options pursuant to the Share Option Program 2023
 
 		  
 
 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
0 EUR 545308 Shares/Units  
d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume  
0 EUR 545308 Shares/Units  
 
e) Date of the transaction 2026-04-03; UTC+02:00  
 
f) Place of the transaction OTC – Outside a trading venue  
 
         

 


07.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstrasse 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




104280  07.04.2026 CET/CEST





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