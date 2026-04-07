EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Aktie
124664792
/
AT0000A325L0
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
07.04.2026 / 18:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR
|
|
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|a)
|Name
|Markus Kirchmayr
|
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|
|a)
|Position/status
|Management Board
|
|
|
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|
|
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|a)
|Name
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|
|
|b)
|LEI
|529900QI445M00DK4407
|
|
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Option: Share options pursuant to the Share Option Program 2023
|
|
|
|
|ISIN
|n.a.
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition: Allocation of share options pursuant to the Share Option Program 2023
|
|
|
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|0 EUR
|272654 Shares/Units
|
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|Price
|Aggregated Volume
|
|0 EUR
|272654 Shares/Units
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-04-03; UTC+02:00
|
|
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC – Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|
|Lamezanstrasse 4-8
|
|1230 Vienna
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.austriacard.com/
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
104278 07.04.2026 CET/CEST
- Relevant
- Alle
- vom Unternehmen
- ?