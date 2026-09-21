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audius Aktie 137746766 / DE000A40ET13

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21.09.2026 09:40:48

EQS-DD: audius SE: audius AG, buy

audius
9.75 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.09.2026 / 09:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: audius AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Francisi
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
audius SE

b) LEI
529900IIE5I72B53SP39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40ET13

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.55 EUR 120,330.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.55 EUR 120,330.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: audius SE
Mercedesstr. 31
71384 Weinstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.audius.de/de
LEI Code: 529900IIE5I72B53SP39



 
End of News EQS News Service




107134  21.09.2026 CET/CEST





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