audius Aktie 137746766 / DE000A40ET13
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21.09.2026 09:40:48
EQS-DD: audius SE: audius AG, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|audius SE
|Mercedesstr. 31
|71384 Weinstadt
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.audius.de/de
|LEI Code:
|529900IIE5I72B53SP39
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107134 21.09.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber
KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu audius SE
|
09:40
|EQS-DD: audius SE: audius AG, buy (EQS Group)
|
09:40
|EQS-DD: audius SE: audius AG, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.09.26
|EQS-DD: audius SE: Wolfgang Wagner, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.09.26
|EQS-DD: audius SE: Wolfgang Wagner, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.09.26
|EQS-DD: audius SE: Wolfgang Wagner, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
04.09.26
|EQS-DD: audius SE: Wolfgang Wagner, buy (EQS Group)
|
27.08.26
|EQS-News: audius steigert Gesamtleistung im ersten Halbjahr deutlich um 23% / EBITDA legt um 17% zu / Wachstums- und Effizienzprogramm gestartet (EQS Group)
|
27.08.26
|EQS-News: audius significantly increases total output by 23% in the first half of the year / EBITDA Up 17% / Growth and efficiency program launched (EQS Group)