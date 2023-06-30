Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ATOSS Software Aktie [Valor: 1059538 / ISIN: DE0005104400]
30.06.2023 14:53:50

EQS-DD: ATOSS Software AG: AOB Invest GmbH, sell

ATOSS Software
203.77 CHF 21.02%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2023 / 14:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AOB Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas F.J.
Last name(s): Obereder
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ATOSS Software AG

b) LEI
529900Q9G9280ADNOA39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005104400

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
140.00 EUR 222687780.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
140.0000 EUR 222687780.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


30.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software AG
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Internet: www.atoss.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




84349  30.06.2023 CET/CEST



