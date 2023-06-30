EQS-DD: ATOSS Software AG: AOB Invest GmbH, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.06.2023 / 14:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: AOB Invest GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas F.J. Last name(s): Obereder Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ATOSS Software AG

b) LEI

529900Q9G9280ADNOA39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005104400





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



140.00 EUR 222687780.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



140.0000 EUR 222687780.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

30/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





