EQS-DD: artnet AG: Galerie Neuendorf AG, sell

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’295 -1.1%  SPI 15’078 -1.0%  Dow 42’342 0.0%  DAX 19’734 -1.2%  Euro 0.9305 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’822 -1.2%  Gold 2’611 0.7%  Bitcoin 85’355 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8940 -0.5%  Öl 72.5 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Varta-Aktie fester: Anlegerschützer wollen Sanierung bei Montana-Tech-Tochter Varta stoppen
UBS-Aktie im Minus: PUK will Lehren ziehen aus der Credit Suisse-Rettungsaktion
Jefferies enthüllt überraschenden KI-Gewinner - NVIDIA-Aktie lediglich Nummer Zwei
Beiersdorf-Aktie: DZ BANK gibt höheres Kaufen-Rating
Siemens-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Deutsches Kartellamt gibt Altair-Übernahme frei
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

artnet Aktie [Valor: 13664519 / ISIN: DE000A1K0375]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.12.2024 14:48:22

EQS-DD: artnet AG: Galerie Neuendorf AG, sell

artnet
6.40 EUR -6.57%
Kaufen / Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.12.2024 / 14:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Galerie Neuendorf AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans Reinhard
Last name(s): Neuendorf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
artnet AG

b) LEI
391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0375

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
6.70 EUR 7999.80 EUR
6.65 EUR 5359.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.6799 EUR 13359.7 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/12/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


20.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Niebuhrstr. 78
10629 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




96127  20.12.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2056049&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu artnet AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten