EQS-DD: artnet AG: Galerie Neuendorf AG, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.12.2024 / 14:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Galerie Neuendorf AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Hans Reinhard Last name(s): Neuendorf Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

artnet AG

b) LEI

391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1K0375





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.70 EUR 7999.80 EUR



6.65 EUR 5359.90 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.6799 EUR 13359.7 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

20.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





