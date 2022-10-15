Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'329 1.0%  SPI 13'198 0.9%  Dow 29'635 -1.3%  DAX 12'438 0.7%  Euro 0.9774 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'382 0.6%  Gold 1'644 -1.3%  Bitcoin 19'273 -0.7%  Dollar 1.0058 0.0%  Öl 91.4 -3.5% 
Top News
Decentraland kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum MANA-Handel
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Samstagnachmittag
Bankrate September-Umfrage: Interesse der Millennials am Kryptomarkt schwindet
Millionen-Betrug von Kanadas selbsternanntem "Crypto King"
KW 41: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

artnet Aktie [Valor: 13664519 / ISIN: DE000A1K0375]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.10.2022 17:30:53

EQS-DD: artnet AG english

artnet
6.43 CHF 1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.10.2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Galerie Neuendorf AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans Reinhard
Last name(s): Neuendorf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
artnet AG

b) LEI
391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0375

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.78 EUR 250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.78 EUR 250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




78883  15.10.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1464537&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu artnet AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten