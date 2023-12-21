EQS-DD: Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'139 -0.1%  SPI 14'554 -0.2%  Dow 37'310 0.6%  DAX 16'678 -0.3%  Euro 0.9428 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'519 -0.3%  Gold 2'041 0.4%  Bitcoin 37'531 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8579 -0.6%  Öl 78.9 -0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Sika41879292Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Sanofi-Aktie schwächer: Sanofi stoppt Entwicklung von Medikamentenkandidaten Tusamitamab Ravtansine
Airbus-Aktie etwas höher: Airbus soll spanischer Luftwaffe Seeaufklärer liefern - Auftragsvolumen in Milliardenhöhe
Lohnt sich endlich wieder ein Investment in Nebenwerte? Bellevue-Analystin sieht "Trendwende" bei Small- und Midcaps
BMW-Aktie in Rot: BMW peilt für 2024 Verkauf von mehr als 500'000 E-Autos an
Brenntag-Aktie klettert: Brenntag stärkt Essentials mit Solventis Group-Übernahme
Suche...
0% Kommission

Aroundtown Aktie [Valor: 38311137 / ISIN: LU1673108939]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.12.2023 16:28:41

EQS-DD: Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

finanzen.net zero Aroundtown-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Aroundtown
2.00 CHF 3.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Aroundtown SA Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2023 / 16:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (HOS-2 form)

 

Filing reference 5608
Submitted at 2023-12-21 16:11

 

  1.     Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
Name1 Markus Kreuter

 

  1. Reason for the notification 
Position/status2 Member of the Board of Directors
Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial notification

 

  1.    Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
Name4 Aroundtown SA
LEI5 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39

 

  1.   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 1 each type of instrument; 2 each type of transaction; 3 each date; and 4 each place where transactions have been conducted: 
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares Shares
Identification code7 LU1673108939
Nature of the transaction8 Disposal
Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
2.38 EUR 8,000 (units)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10 Price11		  
8,000 (units)
19,016 EUR
Date of the transaction12 2023-12-21
Place of transaction13 Tradegate - XGRM

 

Date: 2023-12-21 16:11

Notes

1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.

2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO. For persons closely accociated:

  • An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  • Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.

3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.

4 Full name of the entity.

5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.

6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:

  • A share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
  • An emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.

7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed. Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:

  • Relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
  • Are of the same nature;
  • Are executed on the same day;
  • And are executed on the same place of transaction.

Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

11 Price information:

  • In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;
  • In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.

Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.

13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention “outside a trading venue”.


21.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




88237  21.12.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1802515&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aroundtown SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
15.12.23 Aroundtown Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.12.23 Aroundtown Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.12.23 Aroundtown Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.12.23 Aroundtown Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.11.23 Aroundtown Underweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:32 SG-Marktüberblick: 21.12.2023
08:59 SMI schwächer erwartet
08:48 UBS KeyInvest: Notenbanken – Die Zinswende im Blick/Schweizer Industrie – Spannende Perspektiven
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
19.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Novartis, Partners Group, Swiss Life
19.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch
18.12.23 CME Group Clearing Q3 Reporting Webinar
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'563.21 19.68 DRSSMU
Short 11'797.00 13.90 XWSSMU
Short 12'242.14 8.90 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'129.52 21.12.2023 16:28:32
Long 10'628.07 18.54 SSQMTU
Long 10'427.05 13.90 SSOMSU
Long 9'986.89 8.97 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DocMorris-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Deutsche Bank erhöht DocMorris-Kursziel
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
Verschnaufpause nach starker Rally: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX schliessen stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
UBS-CEO: Liquidation der CS hätte Schockwirkungen ausgelöst - UBS-Aktie tiefer
Trotz möglicher Rezession: VanEck sieht Bitcoin auf dem Weg zu neuen Rekorden
Warren Buffetts Investmentholding Berkshire Hathaway erwirbt 10,5 Millionen Aktien von Occidental Petroleum
Börsenjahr 2024: Das haben kommt laut JPMorgan auf Anleger zu
UBS-Aktie fester: UBS will offenbar italienisches Ramsch-Portfolio loswerden
SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX-Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit -- Wall Street fester -- Erneut uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Swiss Steel-Aktie schwächer: Drei Werke in Frankreich sollen verkauft werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit