14.01.2025 14:32:39
EQS-DD: Arbitrage Investment AG: Hatice Bolat, buy
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Arbitrage Investment AG
|Max-Planck-Straße 22
|50858 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.arbitrage-investment.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
96437 14.01.2025 CET/CEST
