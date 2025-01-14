Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Lena Beteiligungs Aktie [Valor: 111057481 / ISIN: DE000A3E5A26]
14.01.2025 14:32:19

EQS-DD: Arbitrage Investment AG: Hatice Bolat, buy

Lena Beteiligungs
4.06 EUR 1.50%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.01.2025 / 14:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hatice
Last name(s): Bolat

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Arbitrage Investment AG

b) LEI
391200OEF0JSEMI6IH73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5A26

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.06 EUR 6090.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.0600 EUR 6090.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/01/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: HANSEATISCHE WERTPAPIERBOERSE HAMBURG
MIC: XHAM


14.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Arbitrage Investment AG
Max-Planck-Straße 22
50858 Köln
Germany
Internet: http://www.arbitrage-investment.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




96437  14.01.2025 CET/CEST



