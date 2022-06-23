Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
23.06.2022 19:00:45

EQS-DD: Andritz AG english

Andritz
46.41 CHF 7.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2022 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Joachim
Last name(s): Schönbeck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Andritz AG

b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Allocation of call options on Andritz shares

b) Nature of the transaction


Stock options under the option program 2022 for executives; exercise period: May 1, 2025 to April 30, 2029, depending on the achievement of the following criteria: price performance, EBITA margin and accident frequency rate. The three criteria are independent of each other.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
38.80 EUR 37500.00 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
38.80 EUR 37500.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction
23/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


23.06.2022















Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




76285  23.06.2022 



