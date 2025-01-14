EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Elisabeth Stadler, buy

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’712 0.1%  SPI 15’630 0.2%  Dow 42’484 0.4%  DAX 20’268 0.7%  Euro 0.9414 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’988 0.7%  Gold 2’672 0.3%  Bitcoin 88’223 2.1%  Dollar 0.9152 -0.1%  Öl 80.4 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882
Top News
VW-Aktie dennoch fester: Volkswagen kämpft mit China-Schwäche - Absatzminus 2024
BP-Aktie schwach: BP erwartet in Q4 Rückgang in der Förderleistung
Nordex-Aktie stärker: Nordex gewinnt Türkei-Aufträge im 4. Quartal
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Siemens wird zur Tech-Company - Richemont schlägt LVMH
Nestlé-Aktie am Scheideweg: Verluste, Kritik und Zukunftschancen im Fokus
Suche...

Andritz Aktie [Valor: 1130459 / ISIN: AT0000730007]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.01.2025 16:30:21

EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Elisabeth Stadler, buy

Andritz
46.68 CHF -22.89%
Kaufen / Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.01.2025 / 16:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Elisabeth
Last name(s): Stadler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Andritz AG

b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000730007

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
49.20 EUR 1011.00 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
49.20 EUR 1011.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction
10/01/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
MIC: EGSI


14.01.2025 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




96439  14.01.2025 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2067625&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Andritz AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten