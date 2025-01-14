EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Elisabeth Stadler, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.01.2025 / 16:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Elisabeth Last name(s): Stadler





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Andritz AG

b) LEI

549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000730007





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



49.20 EUR 1011.00 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



49.20 EUR 1011.00 Units





e) Date of the transaction

10/01/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: ERSTE GROUP BANK AG MIC: EGSI





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

14.01.2025 CET/CEST





