EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Purchase of call options with cash settlement Tenor: up to 2 years; exercise terms: weekly, average exercise price of the options: 22.9207, average ...

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'996 0.1%  SPI 14'505 0.1%  Dow 34'946 -1.0%  DAX 15'771 0.0%  Euro 0.9598 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'285 -0.1%  Gold 1'906 0.2%  Bitcoin 25'579 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8786 0.0%  Öl 84.8 -0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204On113454047Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405
Top News
Berkshire Hathaway passt Portfolio von Öl-Aktien an: Diese Werte befanden sich im Q2/2023 im Depot von Warren Buffett
Norwegens Staatsfonds erzielt wieder Milliardengewinne
Robo-Advisor im Test: Jetzt Anbieter mit den aktuellsten Performancedaten vergleichen
SGKB-Aktie leichter: Kräftiges Gewinnwachstum im ersten Halbjahr
VZ-Aktie gesucht: Ergebnis im ersten Halbjahr deutlich verbessert
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Andritz Aktie [Valor: 1130459 / ISIN: AT0000730007]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.08.2023 11:47:57

EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Purchase of call options with cash settlement Tenor: up to 2 years; exercise terms: weekly, average exercise price of the options: 22.9207, average ...

Andritz
43.96 CHF -6.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2023 / 11:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Leitner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Andritz AG

b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Call options with cash settlement, based on Andritz AG shares as underlying.

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of call options with cash settlement Tenor: up to 2 years; exercise terms: weekly, average exercise price of the options: 22.9207, average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the options: 45.8413. The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of this agreement is excluded.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
23.5280 EUR 48262 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.5280 EUR 48262 Units

e) Date of the transaction
14/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


16.08.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85203  16.08.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1704977&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Andritz AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten