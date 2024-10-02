|
02.10.2024 13:30:21
EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Exercise of call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying. Average option premium paid: 23.4796 (see previous director's ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.10.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Andritz AG
|Stattegger Straße 18
|8045 Graz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.andritz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
94565 02.10.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Andritz AG
|
13:30
|EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Exercise of call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying. Average option premium paid: 23.4796 (see previous director's ... (EQS Group)
|
09:28
|ATX aktuell: ATX verbucht zum Start des Mittwochshandels Gewinne (finanzen.ch)
|
01.10.24
|Börse Wien: ATX zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
01.10.24
|Schwache Performance in Wien: ATX Prime sackt ab (finanzen.ch)
|
01.10.24
|ATX aktuell: ATX verbucht Verluste (finanzen.ch)
|
30.09.24
|Zuversicht in Wien: ATX Prime verbucht zum Ende des Montagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
30.09.24
|Börse Wien: Anleger lassen ATX zum Ende des Montagshandels steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
30.09.24
|ATX-Handel aktuell: ATX verliert am Mittag (finanzen.ch)