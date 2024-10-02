Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’090 0.0%  SPI 16’124 0.0%  Dow 42’157 -0.4%  DAX 19’097 -0.6%  Euro 0.9395 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’946 -0.2%  Gold 2’651 -0.4%  Bitcoin 51’963 0.8%  Dollar 0.8485 0.2%  Öl 75.8 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Rohstoffe im September 2024: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Intel-Aktie unter Druck: Schwierigkeiten könnten Bidens Chips and Science Act gefährden
Siemens-Aktie gewinnt leicht: Siemens Schweiz ernennt Susanne Seitz zur CEO des Bereichs Smart Buildings
Coca-Cola-Aktie gewinnt leicht: Kritik an Plänen von Coca-Cola: 'reine Profitgier'
UBS-Aktie höher: Berufungsprozess im Bulgaria-Fall gegen die UBS wird nicht sistiert
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Andritz Aktie [Valor: 1130459 / ISIN: AT0000730007]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.10.2024 13:30:21

EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Exercise of call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying. Average option premium paid: 23.4796 (see previous director's ...

Andritz
60.55 CHF 10.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.10.2024 / 13:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Leitner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Andritz AG

b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Call options with cash settlement, based on Andritz AG shares as underlying.

b) Nature of the transaction


Exercise of call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying. Average option premium paid: 23.4796 (see previous director's dealings reports). Exercise price of the option: see below, points 4c) and 4d). (Note: No physical shares of Andritz AG were acquired or sold in this transaction).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
22.8735 EUR 225000 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.8735 EUR 225000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
27/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


02.10.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94565  02.10.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2000107&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Andritz AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten