Alzchem Group Aktie 48678352 / DE000A2YNT30
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05.08.2026 11:19:47
EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|LEI Code:
|8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106292 05.08.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Deutsche Telekom: Chance vor den Zahlen
T-Mobile US liefert Rückenwind, nun muss die Mutter nachlegen. Überzeugt der Konzern am 6. August mit seinen Halbjahreszahlen, könnte die Telekom-Aktie ihr Comeback fortsetzen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Alzchem Group AG
|
11:19
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, buy (EQS Group)
|
11:19
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: four two na GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: four two na GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, buy (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: four two na GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: four two na GmbH, buy (EQS Group)