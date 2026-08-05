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Alzchem Group Aktie 48678352 / DE000A2YNT30

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05.08.2026 11:19:47

EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, buy

Alzchem Group
149.40 CHF 2.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.08.2026 / 11:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Niedermaier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Alzchem Group AG

b) LEI
8945004EL7WZK3ERG181 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
153.00 EUR 19,890.00 EUR
154.00 EUR 20,020.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
153.5000 EUR 39,910.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE
MIC: TGAT


05.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Internet: www.alzchem.com
LEI Code: 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181



 
End of News EQS News Service




106292  05.08.2026 CET/CEST





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