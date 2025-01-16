Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.01.2025 16:04:30

EQS-DD: alstria office REIT-AG: Olivier Elamine, sell

alstria office REIT
4.28 CHF -71.28%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.01.2025 / 16:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Olivier
Last name(s): Elamine

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
alstria office REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QIJIGPI0DRL085 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.11 EUR 151409.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.11 EUR 151409.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/01/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


16.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




96477  16.01.2025 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2069373&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

