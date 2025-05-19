Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.05.2025 17:03:13

EQS-DD: Allianz SE: Dr. Andreas Wimmer, Acquisition as own investment of the Members of the Board of Management according to the contract of employment as a Member of the Board of Management.

Allianz
327.74 CHF 0.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.05.2025 / 17:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Wimmer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Allianz SE

b) LEI
529900K9B0N5BT694847 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008404005

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition as own investment of the Members of the Board of Management according to the contract of employment as a Member of the Board of Management.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
358.555031 EUR 50,914.81 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
358.555031 EUR 50,914.81 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


19.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98742  19.05.2025 CET/CEST





