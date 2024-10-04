Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
All for One Group Aktie [Valor: 192106 / ISIN: DE0005110001]
04.10.2024 09:49:35

EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., buy

All for One Group
69.36 CHF 0%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.10.2024 / 09:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Qino JB Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Blazicek
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
All for One Group SE

b) LEI
529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
49.50 EUR 643500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
49.50 EUR 643500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: OTC
MIC: ODEU


04.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94601  04.10.2024 CET/CEST



