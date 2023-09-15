Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
All for One Group Aktie [Valor: 192106 / ISIN: DE0005110001]
15.09.2023 14:15:54

EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH, buy

All for One Group
69.36 CHF 0%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2023 / 14:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Paul
Last name(s): Neumann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
All for One Group SE

b) LEI
529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
39.25 EUR 510250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
39.25 EUR 510250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


15.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85845  15.09.2023 CET/CEST



