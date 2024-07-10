Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AIXTRON Aktie [Valor: 4566068 / ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6]
10.07.2024 11:09:20

EQS-DD: AIXTRON SE: Kim Schindelhauer, buy

AIXTRON
21.41 CHF 18.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.07.2024 / 11:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Kim
Last name(s): Schindelhauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AIXTRON SE

b) LEI
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
21.7536 EUR 217536.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.7536 EUR 217536.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


10.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92871  10.07.2024 CET/CEST



