AIXTRON Aktie [Valor: 4566068 / ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6]
EQS-DD: AIXTRON SE: Dr. Felix Grawert, buy

AIXTRON
13.18 CHF 2.66%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.02.2025 / 18:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Felix
Last name(s): Grawert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AIXTRON SE

b) LEI
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
11.84 EUR 66304.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.84 EUR 66304.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/02/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: SOCIETE GENERALE
MIC: XSGA


27.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




97205  27.02.2025 CET/CEST



