|
19.11.2023 10:08:52
EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 9,281 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 16,679 restricted stock units (granted November ...
ADTRAN Holdings
4.83 CHF 0.69%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
87367 19.11.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung