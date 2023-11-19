EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 9,281 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 16,679 restricted stock units (granted November ...

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'737 0.9%  SPI 14'124 0.8%  Dow 34'947 0.0%  DAX 15'919 0.8%  Euro 0.9660 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'341 0.9%  Gold 1'980 -0.1%  Bitcoin 32'343 0.5%  Dollar 0.8857 0.0%  Öl 80.6 4.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Novo Nordisk129508879Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101ABB1222171Tesla11448018Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061WIR Bank Genossenschaft Namen-Beteiligungsschein120421843VAT31186490
Top News
Höhenflug beim Bitcoin voraus? So weit könnte der Bitcoin bei einer Spot-ETF-Einführung nach oben schiessen
So beurteilt Jim Cramer den Lauf der "Magnificent Seven"-Aktien in diesem Jahr
Anlage-Erfolg durch Klimawandel gefährdet: So wird das Depot gegenüber wachsenden Klima-Risiken abgesichert
Arbeitsalltag: Zeit oder Geld wichtiger?
Kryptokurse am Sonntagvormittag
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

ADTRAN Holdings Aktie [Valor: 114855834 / ISIN: US00486H1059]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.11.2023 10:08:52

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 9,281 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 16,679 restricted stock units (granted November ...

finanzen.net zero ADTRAN Holdings-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ADTRAN Holdings
4.83 CHF 0.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.11.2023 / 10:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas R.
Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 9,281 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 16,679 restricted stock units (granted November 15, 2019) pursuant to the 2015 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 7,398 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.51 USD 51138.31 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.51 USD 51138.31 USD

e) Date of the transaction
15/11/2023; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


19.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




87367  19.11.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1776645&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten